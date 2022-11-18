A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
French grid operator warns energy shortages will force nation to ration electricity this winter

Half of nuclear power stations are offline

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 18, 2022 at 4:20pm
(Image by Boyan Chen from Pixabay)

(NEWS TARGET) – The president of France’s main electricity grid operator recently warned that energy shortages are very likely to occur during the winter and France will be forced to ration its electricity to survive.

Xavier Piechaczyk, president of Reseau de Transport d’Electricite (RTE), the country’s largest electricity transmission system operator, said the country is experiencing prolonged issues with its nuclear power infrastructure. If these problems persist, energy shortages are all but certain.

Nearly half of France’s nuclear power stations, all of which are owned and run by the majority state-owned utility company Electricite de France (EDF), are currently offline either as a result of corrosion problems or for routine maintenance. As of Monday, Nov. 14, only 32 of EDF’s 56 nuclear-powered reactors were online. EDF hopes to bring the number of reactors online up to 43 by December, and 47 by January.

Read the full story ›

