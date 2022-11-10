Friends find diaries of 1800s-era couple, try to complete the collection

(FOX 5 DC) – Imagine strolling through the bookstore looking to pick up something to read and stumbling upon the personal journals of a couple from the late 1800s.

That's exactly what happened to two friends in the nostalgia section of Half Price Books in Mesa. They found the journals and purchased them almost a month ago, and they've spent the last few weeks trying to learn as much as they can about the authors.

The friends are missing a few journals from the collection, so they're asking the public, if anyone purchased one of them, they'd like to see them and even buy them.

