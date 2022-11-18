Garland announces 'special counsel' to investigate Trump – again!

A president's son who apparently lied on a federal gun form, who has taken in millions of dollars from suspect sources in Russia and China, who has left behind in an abandoned laptop computer of his schemes to sell access to this father as vice-president and then president – the evidence of those activities, by Hunter Biden, are not enough for Joe Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland, to appoint a special counsel to investigate.

But President Trump's decision to take with him documents from his presidency?

Absolutely.

Fox News reports Garland's new agenda includes looking at the entirety of the criminal probe into the alleged unlawful retention of national defense information at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Garland appointed former Justice Department official Jack Smith to the role. Fox reported, "Smith, a former assistant U.S. attorney and chief to the DOJ's public integrity section, will oversee the investigation into Trump's retention of classified documents after leaving the White House and whether the former president obstructed the federal government's investigation into the matter."

At the Gateway Pundit was a blunt assessment of Garland's political move.

"Democrats have officially transformed the United States into a banana republic. As Cristina Laila reported earlier U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland will appoint a special counsel to investigate whether criminal charges should be filed against Trump. Trump earlier this week announced his 2024 bid for the White House so Biden’s DOJ is running interference."

It reported, "The corrupt Department of Justice will investigate President Trump on the White House documents he brought with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left office and for the junk 'insurrection' charges they accused him of after the January 6 protests."

The "corruption" allegations against the DOJ, and its FBI, stem from evidence that that federal bureaucracy, under Barack Obama, colluded with Democrats to fabricate a "Russia collusion" conspiracy theory against President Trump, and actually used the claims as evidence in a federal court.

That conspiracy theory, of course, has long since been debunked, but not before Democrats and the DOJ used it to try to prevent Trump's election, and then to undermine his presidency while he was in office. One prominent FBI official was caught telling another that they would not allow Trump to be president.

Fox reported, "Smith is also tasked with overseeing the investigation into whether Trump or other officials and entities interfered with the peaceful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election, including the certification of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021."

Garland, whose DOJ administration has been accused of being nothing more than a political arm of the Biden campaign, said, "It is in the public interest to appoint a special prosecutor to independently manage an investigation and prosecution based on recent developments, including [Trump's] announcement that he is a candidate for president in the next election and the sitting president's stated intention to be a candidate as well."

Biden's FBI recently staged an armed raid on Trump's home, taking a number of documents that Trump confirmed he had declassified and had taken as part of the work of his presidency.

Democrats, who fear Trump's candidacy for the White House in 2024 so much they're trying to claim he is an "insurrectionist" and therefore unqualified to run, long have been expected to use the specter of criminal charges against him to weigh down his candidacy.

