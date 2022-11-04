Georgia leaning a lot more GOP after Zuckerberg's money is banned from elections

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

An analysis of the political landscape in Georgia heading into this year's midterm elections shows that the scene favors Republicans.

And that's largely because the money Mark Zuckerberg gave to a foundation, which distributed it to local elections officials who largely used it to recruit voters from Democrat areas, isn't there.

Unlike in 2020, now state law bans it.

The conclusion comes in a review on the prospects by William Doyle, research director at The Caesar Rodney Election Research Institute in Irving, Texas, who specializes in economic history and the private funding of American elections.

He wrote at The Federalist that many analysts this year are "missing the elephant that is no longer in the room."

"The Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) will not be participating in the 2022 Georgia midterms," he explained, because, Georgia's SB 202, signed into law last year, bans state election officials there from taking private election funding.

And that, he said "was the basis of CTCL’s notorious [nationwide] $330 million grant program under the guise of the Covid-19 'emergency' known as 'Zuckbucks.'"

CTCL was one of the groups that took money from Mark Zuckerberg and handed it out during 2020. Much of that went to local elections officials who used it for get-out-the-vote campaigns in Democrat regions.

He noted CTCL spent $45 million on a "voter turnout machine for Democrats" in Georgia in 2020, more than any other state, and it was because "Georgia … presented the rare opportunity to swing two Senate seats into the Democratic win column in a single election in 2020."

The actual operational schemes included promoting increased absentee voting, use of a lot of ballot drop boxes, installing partisans as staff members in election offices, ballot curing and more.

The result was a Joe Biden win there in 2020, as well as for Democrats in the two Senate seats.

"Biden would not have won Georgia without the huge gains he made compared to Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign in the greater Atlanta metro counties. In the counties with large CTCL grants, approximately 80 percent of the additional votes recorded compared to 2016 went to Biden. In DeKalb, Cobb, and Douglas counties, the proportion of additional votes in 2020 that went to Biden compared to 2016 was more than 90 percent of the additional votes that were cast," he said.

CTCL's efforts were rewarded with a 15-point shift toward Democrats in Cobb County, a 12-point change in Calyton County and a 15-point shift in Douglas County, he said.

He explained, "Analysts have tended to cite the handful of Republican counties that received large CTCL grants and remained Republican as evidence of CTCL’s nonpartisanship, but statewide elections are not decided on the county level. They are decided on the basis of vote totals, and Cherokee and Forsyth counties saw Biden votes increase by an astonishing average of 75 percent, or more than 35,000 additional Democratic votes compared to 2016."

He noted that same operation was still influencing voters in January when the runoffs were held for the two Senate seats, when voter turnout was lower, but not as much lower for Democrats as for Republicans.

"A major reason that Democratic turnout fell by significantly less than Republican turnout is that the CTCL-funded get-out-the-vote machine was still up and running, and operating at a high level of efficiency in the CTCL-funded counties."

He explained the "Zuckbucks" will be sorely missed by Democrats in Georgia this year, especially as the party is facing headwinds of "inflation, high energy prices, increased crime, uncontrolled immigration, and an unpopular sitting president.

