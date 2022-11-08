Georgia midterms: The Lion, the Witch and the Warlock

Once upon a time in the fabled Land of Georgia, a diabolical Wicked Witch and a demonic Evil Warlock joined forced to overthrow the powers of truth and justice in order to subjugate The People of the Kingdom.

Through their cunning, lies, deceit, debauchery and treachery, the Wicked Witch and the Evil Warlock succeeded in deceiving the people, ousting the true rulers and assuming control of the throne.

The result was to bring a frozen eternal winter to the Land of Georgia and the surrounding Land of Freedom subjugated by their evil relatives – and there was no Christmas.

Because of the Witch and the Warlock's diabolical and malignant schemes, the people of Georgia were left impoverished as inflation soared, making prices for energy, goods and services so astronomical they could barely afford to feed and care for their families.

After taking power, the Wicked Witch and the Evil Warlock even began to torture, dismember and murder babies through their campaign of terror. Human sacrifices for their demonic and perverse pagan religious rituals were both performed and encouraged.

The Witch even tried to deceive the people with lies into killing their own babies, stating, "Right now we are walking away so often from the real issues that people care about. Abortion is an economic issue. It's been reduced to this idea of a culture war. But for women in Georgia, this is very much a question of whether they're going to end up in poverty in the next five years because women who are forced to carry unwanted pregnancies end up within poverty – they're four times more likely to be impoverished in five years."

The Warlock claimed to be a minister of righteousness and justice, but proved to be a "wolf in sheep's clothing" and a minster of debauchery and death! He too tried to deceive the people into killing their own children with evil rants, stating, "I believe unequivocally in a woman's right to choose, and that the decision is something that we don't want government engaged in – that's between her and her doctor and her minister," further stating he's "focused on women's health, women's choice, reproductive justice. That is consistent with my view as a Christian minister. And I will fight for it."

But when all seemed lost, a Courageous Lion appeared in the people's horrific time of need – one who had been a champion of the people before and was victorious. He proclaimed throughout the Land of Georgia, "The scepter of the wicked will not remain over the land allotted to the righteous!"

The Lion battled against the demonic Witch and the diabolical Warlock to free the people from the dastardly hate and unrelenting oppression they were under.

As the Lion spread his message of truth, the deceived people of the good land began to see through the treachery and the lies of the Diabolical Witch and the Evil Warlock – and turned on their wicked taskmasters.

The Evil Warlock tried relentlessly to destroy the Courageous Lion through threatening lies, deceit and hatred. He even accused the Lion of committing all the evil and treachery he himself was guilty of committing, but had hidden from the people.

Joining with the Lion, the people of Georgia fought in a mighty war against the Witch and the Warlock culminating in The Battle of the Eighth of November and even beyond as the Witch and Warlock sought to defeat the Lion in one last gasp through fraud, stealth and deceit – but to no avail.

As the Lion restored power back to the people of the Land of Georgia, the Witch and the Warlock were banished in disgrace never to be heard from again.

Soon the winter ice began to melt, and springtime once again returned to Georgia – and the people cheered and thanked God for sending the Lion to deliver them from the evil that had come upon them.

Epilogue

Initiated by the Lion and his overwhelming triumph in the Land of Georgia, a great resurgence of truth, justice and righteousness spread over the entire Land of Freedom.

With the help of Kari the Mighty in the West, Tudor the Strong in the North, Ron the Unrelenting in the South and Lee the Invincible in the East, along with throngs of other mighty warriors, the minions of the Wicked Witch and the Evil Warlock were defeated at every turn and sent into eternal exile.

Those remaining Rulers of Wickedness who were successful in clinging to power throughout the land by their evil deception and dark sorcery, were eventually vanquished – and The People throughout the Land of Freedom were once again free to enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness from Sea to Shining Sea.

The End.

Note: George Bailey is a pseudonym.

