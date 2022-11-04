German minister calls for government to lift ban on fracking

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(RIGHT NEWS NOW) – Trump warned Germany…and they laughed at him. But no one is laughing now as the nation that adopted extreme “green energy” policies is now facing catastrophic consequences as the first post-Ukraine War winter approaches.

“Reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation. That is why we congratulate European states, such as Poland, for leading the construction of a Baltic pipeline so that nations are not dependent on Russia to meet their energy needs,” Trump said. “Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course.”

And now the Finance Minister within the German government’s left-wing coalition is calling for an end to a nationwide ban on fracking in order to cope with recent energy woes.

