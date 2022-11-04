A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

German minister calls for government to lift ban on fracking

Nation could run out of gas by mid-winter

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 4, 2022 at 4:06pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Pixabay)

(Image courtesy Pixabay)

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(RIGHT NEWS NOW) – Trump warned Germany…and they laughed at him. But no one is laughing now as the nation that adopted extreme “green energy” policies is now facing catastrophic consequences as the first post-Ukraine War winter approaches.

“Reliance on a single foreign supplier can leave a nation vulnerable to extortion and intimidation. That is why we congratulate European states, such as Poland, for leading the construction of a Baltic pipeline so that nations are not dependent on Russia to meet their energy needs,” Trump said. “Germany will become totally dependent on Russian energy if it does not immediately change course.”

And now the Finance Minister within the German government’s left-wing coalition is calling for an end to a nationwide ban on fracking in order to cope with recent energy woes.

TRENDING: Is it time for federal 'hammer control'?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Klaus Schwab's right-hand man calls for 'mass extinction event' to usher in Great Reset
South Korea scrambles jets as North Korea launches 180 flights on border
German minister calls for government to lift ban on fracking
Bank of England expects U.K. to fall into longest-ever recession
MSNBC abruptly severs ties with Tiffany Cross
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×