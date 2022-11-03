'God put us together': Gwen Stefani shares details about life with Blake Shelton

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(FOX NEWS) -- Gwen Stefani is opening up about her marriage to Blake Shelton as they approach their two-year wedding anniversary.

On Wednesday’s episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," Stefani, 53, shared that God put her and the country music star together after she was "never going to kiss anyone" again.

TRENDING: Inconvenient facts about electric cars

"You are coming up on your two-year anniversary to Blake Shelton," Barrymore said to the "Hollaback Girl" singer. Although the couple tied the knot in July 2021 at Shelton's Tishomingo ranch, they got engaged in 2020.

Read the full story ›