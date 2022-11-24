GOP beat Democrats by 3 million midterm votes but barely secured House majority

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Republicans won over 3 million more votes than Democrats during this year's midterm elections, but it did not stop them from losing key Senate, House, and gubernatorial races over the last two weeks.

Numbers from the Cook Political Report show that the GOP leads Democrats by roughly 3.5 million votes when combining all 435 House seats, with ballots still being unsettled in a pair of races in California and Colorado.

Republicans are set to have a slight majority in votes over the Democrats by roughly 3 percentage points, according to the numbers. Democratic votes sit at 50,799,961 (47.7%), and Republican votes sit at 54,134,006 (50.8%).

