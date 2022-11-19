A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
CommentaryCOLUMN DU JOUR
GOP must refuse to give in on debt limit

Kevin Roberts, Ph.D. hits Democrats for wanting to repeal statutory ceiling

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 18, 2022 at 7:11pm
(HERITAGE FOUNDATION) -- The federal statutory debt ceiling makes for good policy. Congressional Democrats who want to repeal it to give themselves a permanent blank check to spend American taxpayer dollars are equal parts smug elites and constitutional vandals.

Congressional Republicans should absolutely fight to defend the statutory debt limit this year and leverage it next year to extract badly needed spending reforms from President Joe Biden and his party.

That the sentences above are considered uncouth inside the Beltway is not evidence of Washington elites’ supple political sophistication, but of their chronic political disconnect from the nation they serve.

Contrary to the phony narrative coming soon to an editorial page near you, the debt ceiling is not a formality. It is not an anachronism or a symbol. It is an indispensable tool, specifically designed to protect taxpayers and check the ambitions of entitled politicians. The contempt elites in both parties have for the debt ceiling is compelling evidence for its value.

WND News Services
