GOP takes early-vote lead in 'deep blue' Miami

Miami-Dade County is a longtime Democratic stronghold, and early voting across the nation typically has favored Democrats.

But on Wednesday, the number of registered Republicans voting early in the county – which is about 70% Hispanic – surpassed Democrats.

It's a troubling sign for Democrats who hope the polls indicating a "red wave" are wrong. And it came one day after Biden visited the area to campaign ahead of next Tuesday's midterm elections, noted DailyMail.com.

The British news site also reported that in the city of Miami, Hispanics are "coming out in droves" for Republicans.

TRENDING: FAIL: Twitter corrects White House tweet praising Biden's 'leadership'

In Florida, overall, 3.58 million registered voters have voted early, according to the United States Elections Project. Republicans comprise 44% of the early voters while 38% are Democrats.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Judging by the early figures, Ron DeSantis could become the first Republican governor to win in Miami-Dade since Jeb Bush in 2002. Bush's wife, Columba, was born in Mexico.

Across the nation, according to an NPR/PBS/Marist survey, enthusiasm is down among Democratic voters compared to Republicans. Key Democratic Party voting groups – Hispanics, blacks and young voters – are the least enthusiastic, the poll found.

Will the GOP take Miami? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (7 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

'Hispanics are mostly conservative'

In August, the Southwest Florida news site Florida's Voice interviewed Hispanic voters who were longtime Democrats but now vote Republican

One was Carolina Castillo, a Miami-Dade resident who described herself as a "hardcore" Democrat for nearly three decades before switching to the Republican party a few months earlier.

Democrats, she emphasized, don't seem to understand what Hispanic voters care about.

"Hispanics are mostly conservative. We are traditional, we love family and God," she told Florida's Voice. "The radicalization of the Democrat party has turned off Hispanics. and it's responsible for helping Hispanics register independent and Republican."

And Democrats are not taking crime seriously and securing the border, she said, which is largely why she is supporting DeSantis.

Castillo describes herself as pro-LGBTQ rights and pro women’s rights. But she supported the Parental Rights in Education Act even after Democrats labeled it the "Don't Say Gay" bill. The law bars teachers from instructing children through third grade about sexual orientation and gender identity.

"Let's have children speak to their parents in regards to 'Hey Mom, if I think this girl is pretty does that make me gay? I want to answer that question," Castillo said. "I think parents really need to be front and center when it comes to their children."

An immigrant from Colombia, Castillo called the Biden administration’s engagement with the Venezuelan and Cuban dictatorships a "betrayal to Latinos."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licen[email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!