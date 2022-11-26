Government employees told phrases like 'protecting women' are offensive

The Daily Telegraph has obtained a leaked email in which Ministry of Justice employees in the United Kingdom were told to clean up their language so as not to offend the transgender ideologists.

The Christian Institute explained that workers were told by the HM Prison and Probation Service that phrases like "protecting women and girls" could be offensive.

The list of 35 words or phrases was titled "Recognizing transphobic coded language" and went to thousands of staff members.

"According to the email 'gender critical,' which is used to refer to those who accept that biological sex is binary, is a term used to make 'anti-trans discrimination sound palatable,'" the report said.

And "phrases like 'protect women’s spaces' or 'protecting women and girls' is said to equate 'trans women with being predatory men' and play on 'unfounded fears and convince people that supporting trans inclusion threatens their safety,'" the report said.

Further, even "adult human female" is a form of "supporting bigotry while creating hostility towards trans people and their allies," the memo said.

The institute reported, "An MoJ staff member told The Telegraph: 'The worst thing was that I was unable to raise it safely at work for fear of being labeled a transphobe. It came across as very aggressive and antagonistic towards anyone who believes in biological reality. I feel upset and powerless."

Maya Forstater, of Sex Matters, explained, "It is chilling that an official MoJ staff group email is telling civil servants to view ordinary language as transphobic.

"It is telling staff that any critical thinking in regards to this ideology is offensive. This both creates a hostile environment for staff who don’t buy into gender ideology, and makes it impossible for them to speak clearly and honestly about prisoners."

The Daily Mail pointed out that the "glossary" went through the HMP Probation Services programs.

It warned, "Whilst passing uses of these phrases might not be considered misconduct, the importance of challenging their use cannot be overstated."

