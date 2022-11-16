Governor officially declares illegal immigration from Mexico an 'invasion'

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake vowed during her election campaign to declare an invasion to secure the state's border with Mexico if elected.

One week after the election, Lake is in a battle with Maricopa County officials over the vote count after media on Monday projected her Democratic opponent to be the winner.

But newly reelected Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is taking action in his state, invoking the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions to declare illegal immigration from Mexico as an invasion.

The governor said via Twitter on Tuesday that he has "fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion."

During the 2022 calendar year, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents have recorded nearly 2.1 million encounters at the Mexico border.

In July, Abbott stopped short of declaring the crossings an invasion in an executive order that directed state law enforcement to "apprehend illegal immigrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the border."

In his tweet Tuesday, he said the following steps would be taken:

Deploy the National Guard to safeguard the border, and to repel and turn back immigrants trying to cross the border illegally

Deploy the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) to arrest and return immigrants to the border who crossed illegally, and to arrest illegal immigrants for criminal activity;

Build a wall in multiple counties on the border;

Deploy gun boats;

Enter into a compact with other states to secure the border;

Enter into agreements with foreign powers to enhance border security;

Provide resources for border counties to increase their efforts to respond to the "border invasion."

I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion. I'm using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe: pic.twitter.com/2Jt5HEMgp5 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 15, 2022

