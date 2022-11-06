A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Great sorrow': Racing exec dies at age 49, just hours after son wins championship

Coy Gibbs, as a Joe Gibbs Racing official

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 6, 2022 at 5:45pm
(FOX NEWS) -- Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman of NASCAR’s Joe Gibbs Racing, has died, the race team announced Sunday afternoon hours before the Cup Series’ championship race was set to begin. He was 49.

Gibbs’ son, Ty, won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship on Saturday night. He was set to race for Kurt Busch in the Cup Series finale but was removed due to a family emergency. Hours later, the team revealed Coy Gibbs died.

"It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time," the race team tweeted.

WND News Services
