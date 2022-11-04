Half of dentists say patients are often high on marijuana during checkups

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

(STUDY FINDS) – It’s perfectly natural to feel a bit nervous before heading to the dentist, but a team from the American Dental Association (ADA) suggests avoiding marijuana before your appointment. As personal and medical marijuana use increases all over the country, a new poll finds more than half of dentists (52%) suspect a significant number of their patients are high on marijuana or another drug when they arrive for a checkup.

Currently, recreational marijuana is legal in 19 U.S. states, as well as the District of Columbia. Medicinal marijuana, meanwhile, is legal in 27 states and the District of Columbia.

“When talking through health histories, more patients tell me they use marijuana regularly because it is now legal,” says ADA spokesperson Dr. Tricia Quartey, a dentist in New York, in a media release. “Unfortunately, sometimes having marijuana in your system results in needing an additional visit.”

