Health officials are asking people to avoid ERs if possible

(USA TODAY) – From the head of emergency medicine at Kent Hospital came this picture on Thursday "of what an overcrowded emergency department looks like."

"Today it looks like an 82-year-old grandfather forced to wait in an emergency department for two days while having a heart attack because there is not a bed in the cardiology wing.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"It looks like a 24-year-old woman having a miscarriage, sitting in a hallway. ... while staff desperately try to find a sick patient who can come out of her room so she and her husband can have a private place to grieve. [And] it looks like a patient with depression that is so severe he is actively suicidal, forced to wait in the emergency department for three days for a psychiatric bed."

TRENDING: Even many Dems have had enough of Joe Biden's COVID 'emergency'

Read the full story ›