Heidi Klum's teen daughter defends posing in lingerie with supermodel mom

'We had an amazing time'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 1, 2022 at 9:27pm
Supermodel Heidi Klum, right, and her 18-year-old daughter, Leni (Instagram)

(FOX NEWS) -- Leni Klum is commenting on the backlash she and her mom, Heidi Klum, received after their mother-daughter lingerie photo shoot.

Following the photo shoot, fans flocked to the comment section of the post calling it "very disturbing" and "weird." Leni, 18, clarified at her mother’s annual Halloween party that she is not paying attention to the haters.

"I honestly didn’t look at a lot of the reactions," Leni told Page Six Monday night.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
