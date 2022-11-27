A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Heiress' mom paid 'deprogrammer' big bucks after daughter 'brainwashed' by 'woke' elite college

'I just went down this deep rabbit hole'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 27, 2022 at 5:42pm
Annabella Rockwell poses for a recent Instagram photo in Beverly Hills, California. (Annabella Rockwell/Instagram)

(FOX NEWS) -- New York City pharmaceutical heiress Annabella Rockwell is claiming that her mother paid a $300-a-day "deprogrammer" after believing her daughter had been "brainwashed" by attending an all-female elite liberal college that left the young woman "totally indoctrinated" and estranged from the parents who raised her.

"I left school very anxious, very nervous, very depressed and sad," Rockwell, now 29, recently told the New York Post. "I saw everything through the lens of oppression and bias and victimhood. I came to the school as someone who saw everyone equally. I left looking for injustice wherever I could and automatically assuming that all White men were sexist. My thoughts were no longer my own."

Rockwell, a former competitive figure skater who grew up on the Upper East Side, told the Post that at first she was elated to attend Mount Holyoke College — a $60,000-a-year women’s institution in rural Massachusetts — in 2011.

Read the full story ›

