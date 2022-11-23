A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Helen Mirren: Relationship with Hollywood A-lister was genuine, but 'not meant to be'

'I love him deeply to this day. He's such an amazing guy'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 22, 2022 at 9:38pm
Helen Mirren (Video screenshot)

Helen Mirren (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Helen Mirren dished out the full details of her 1980s romance with legendary actor Liam Neeson during a recent magazine interview.

For a cover story published on Tuesday in AARP Magazine, Mirren revealed that when she was younger, she made a shirt for all her boyfriends, including Neeson. The couple dated for five years, between 1980 and 1985.

"I did make one for Liam, oddly enough," Mirren said during the interview before noting that they were deeply in love during their relationship.

Read the full story ›

