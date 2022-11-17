In horrific move, Iran's parliament votes to execute 15,000 protestors to teach 'hard lesson'

(RED STATE) – We’ve reported on the ongoing protests in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, reportedly from being beaten while in custody following her arrest for “unsuitable attire.” Late in October, the Biden Administration announced it was levying sanctions against 14 Iranian officials in response to the government’s crackdown.

Apparently unfazed by this, the Iranian parliament has elected to crack down even harder, voting last Tuesday to execute the 15,000 protesters who have been arrested.

Their preferred method of “deal[ing] with the few people who have caused disturbances” has (understandably) sparked outrage. Following the letter calling for harsh punishment to “serve as a good lesson,” journalist Omid Memarian called on the world to respond.

