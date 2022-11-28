Hospital system tells non-'woke' patients to 'make other plans'

Are you "non-woke," not particularly politically correct and certainly not on board with the extreme ideology of contemporary America where men can simply say they are women and you are supposed to call them "Miss"?

One hospital system is kicking you to the curb.

A report at Just the News documents how Mass General Brigham, a "wealthy" health-care system in Massachusetts, is imposing a "code of conduct" on patients.

The code covers not only "verbal threats" and "vulgar words" but also threatens patients with action for "offensive comments about others' race, accent, religion, gender, sexual orientation, or other personal traits."

TRENDING: 'Something wicked this way comes'

"Unwelcome words" are not allowed.

"MGB warns that it may ask [patients] to 'make other plans for their care' in response to some violations," the report confirmed.

They also might be banned from any future care that is not an emergency.

The hospital declares, "Words or actions that are disrespectful, racist, discriminatory, hostile, or harassing are not welcome."

Will it become mainstream in America that people are refused medical treatment based on their beliefs? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 71% (208 Votes) 29% (87 Votes)

Just the News revealed that the code "gives no minimum number of violations before a patient would be kicked out or banned…"

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The bull's-eye is on a wide range of patients now, according to Do No Harm, an advocacy group that fights "wokism."

The group warned failing to use preferred pronouns could be considered to be harassment and disputing the existence of systemic racism could, in fact, be determined to be "racist."

"Do No Harm noted that one of MGB's founding members and Harvard Med's training hospital, Brigham and Women's, launched a pilot last year that explicitly granted 'preferential care based on race' to redress past wrongs, even while acknowledging it might be illegal," Just the News reported.

Officials, however, refused to reveal whether "misgendering," or using a person's legal name instead of a "transgender" identifier they have chosen, would count as a violation.

"The code of conduct is an internal framework that will be used to evaluate each potential incident," spokesman Mark Murphy told Just the News by email.

"Patients who repeatedly act in disrespectful or discriminatory ways may be asked to make other arrangements for care," he said. He said there could be considered "extenuating circumstances, such as emotional distress or severe pain."

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!