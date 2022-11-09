Huge number of young Americans have mental-health condition

A new analysis finds an astonishing 42% of young people who are considered part of Generation Z are struggling with a mental health condition that was identified largely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the early months of mitigation measures that included lockdowns, beginning in March 2020, many of the conditions began to manifest, according to researchers with the Indiana-based data management company Harmony Healthcare IT, reported Study Finds.

The diagnoses included anxiety, depression, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

TRENDING: More Americans can't afford their car payments in Biden's economy

The survey found about three-quarters, all under the age of 25, said the pandemic negatively impacted their mental health. Many spoke of loneliness, and 85% said they were worried about the future in general. One in five are seeing a therapist and 57% take regular medication to address their mental issues.

Top concerns were personal finances, the economy, the environment and Americans growing political divide.

The survey also found that 90% believe their generation is not set up for success, and 75% believe they are at a disadvantage compared to previous generations, the Baby Boomers and Gen X.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

In August 2019, as WND reported, President Trump spotlighted Epstein's study concluding Google manipulated millions of votes in favor of Hillary Clinton in 2016.