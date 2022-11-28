A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Huge percentage say antisemitism is acceptable in workplace

'Jews have too much power and control'

By WND News Services
Published November 27, 2022
Mayim Bialik of 'Jeopardy!' (Video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- ResumeBuilder.com surveyed 1,131 hiring managers in November, asking them about their views of Jewish individuals and their perspectives on antisemitism in the workplace.

Their survey showed that 26% of hiring managers say they are less likely to move forward with Jewish applicants. When asked why, 38% said that "Jews have too much power and control," which is also tied to another 38% who said, "Jews claim to be the 'chosen people.'"

A few of the other "reasons" were that "Jews have too much wealth", "Jews are greedy," "Jews killed Jesus," and many other antisemitism responses, according to the ResumeBuilder survey.

Read the full story ›

