Education U.S.CRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Idaho murders: Sister of slain student says 'no one is safe' with suspect at large

Police initially said there was no threat to community

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 19, 2022 at 1:22pm
(FOX NEWS) – The sister of Kaylee Goncalves, one of four University of Idaho students murdered early Sunday, urged students to flee the small college town as long as the suspect in the killings remains at large.

"To the students of the University of Idaho that are still staying around campus, leave. Your grades are severely less important than your lives," wrote Aubrie Goncalves in an Instagram post Wednesday. "No one is in custody and therefore no one is safe," she warned.

Police have not named any suspects or persons of interest in the gruesome murders of Goncalves, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21.

