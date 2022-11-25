With Idaho murders unsolved, students being allowed to learn remotely

(FOX NEWS) – University of Idaho students will have the option to learn remotely or on campus after the Nov. 13 murders of four students near campus, President Scott Green said in a Thursday video posted to Facebook.

Green had discussed the possibility of a hybrid learning option last week, and the video posted to the school's Facebook page on Thanksgiving solidified the plan for students as authorities have yet to announce any suspects in the brutal stabbings of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

"We have heard from students with varied needs," Green said in the video. "Some are not comfortable being back in Moscow until a suspect is in custody. Others are asking for in-person classes and the structure that life on campus brings. To meet the needs of all of our students, we have asked our faculty to work with each student to complete the semester either in-person or remotely."

