A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationCRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

With Idaho murders unsolved, students being allowed to learn remotely

Authorities have yet to announce any suspects in brutal slayings

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 25, 2022 at 1:52pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – University of Idaho students will have the option to learn remotely or on campus after the Nov. 13 murders of four students near campus, President Scott Green said in a Thursday video posted to Facebook.

Green had discussed the possibility of a hybrid learning option last week, and the video posted to the school's Facebook page on Thanksgiving solidified the plan for students as authorities have yet to announce any suspects in the brutal stabbings of students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"We have heard from students with varied needs," Green said in the video. "Some are not comfortable being back in Moscow until a suspect is in custody. Others are asking for in-person classes and the structure that life on campus brings. To meet the needs of all of our students, we have asked our faculty to work with each student to complete the semester either in-person or remotely."

TRENDING: Mama mia! She bought a separate 'church car'?

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Some public schools to force coronavirus tests after Thanksgiving
Over 70 percent of children aged 7-12 now afraid of climate change
Vending machines for anti-overdose drug Narcan gain support
With Idaho murders unsolved, students being allowed to learn remotely
Why home prices may not be following a tanking economy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×