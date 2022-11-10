Iran claims to have built hypersonic ballistic missile

(FOX NEWS) – Tehran claims to have built a hypersonic ballistic missile, according to reports that cited Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Thursday.

Department of Defense spokesperson for the Middle East region, Army Lieutenant Colonel Rob Lodewick, told Fox News Digital that the Pentagon is "well aware" of the reporting but said it remains "skeptical."

"As always, we will refrain from disclosure of intelligence reporting and assessments on such sensitive topics," he added. "We continue to closely monitor Iran’s development and proliferation of advanced missile and associated technology."

