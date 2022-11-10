IRS goes on hiring spree amid wave of corporate layoffs

(FOX BUSINESS) – The Internal Revenue Service is on a hiring spree, just as several well-known companies have announced thousands of layoffs over the last few weeks.

The IRS said Wednesday it is looking to hire more than 700 new workers to fill positions at taxpayer assistance centers across the nation. Those new hires are funded by the Inflation Reduction Act that President Biden signed into law this year – the law appropriated nearly $80 billion that the IRS can use over the next decade to hire staff.

Republicans have warned the new law will let the IRS hire tens of thousands of auditors that could make life miserable for middle class taxpayers. However, while expanded auditing capacity is one likely result of the bill, the IRS has said the money would be used for a range of purposes, including clearing up a backlog of tax returns.

