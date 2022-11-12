Ivy-league university requires Spring 2023 students to get new COVID boosters

(RED STATE) – Is the COVID era over? At Yale University, not remotely. The Ivy League institution has issued a message to enrollees of the Spring 2023 semester. All must take a shot of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster in order to attend.

The purpose of the requirement seems unclear, since neither the vaccine nor the booster prevents anyone from getting COVID, much less transmitting it.

In delivering the news, Yale’s “COVID-19 Coordinator” says the pandemic is ongoing: "While attention to COVID-19 may appear to be receding, the pandemic has not yet ended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 community level for New Haven County remains at medium."

