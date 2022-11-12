Ivy-league university requires Spring 2023 students to get new COVID boosters

(RED STATE) – Is the COVID era over? At Yale University, not remotely. The Ivy League institution has issued a message to enrollees of the Spring 2023 semester. All must take a shot of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster in order to attend.
The purpose of the requirement seems unclear, since neither the vaccine nor the booster prevents anyone from getting COVID, much less transmitting it.
Advertisement - story continues below
WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews
In delivering the news, Yale’s “COVID-19 Coordinator” says the pandemic is ongoing: "While attention to COVID-19 may appear to be receding, the pandemic has not yet ended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) COVID-19 community level for New Haven County remains at medium."
TRENDING: Biden's vs. Trump's 'lies' – what a difference an administration makes