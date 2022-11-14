Jacob's Sheep arrive at 'House of God' in Israel

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- The flock of Jacob’s Sheep has arrived at the next stop in their journey home: Beit El, the house of God, the scene of Jacob’s prophetic dream of a ladder connecting heaven and earth. And for the first time, a pair of rams can now be viewed by the public.

In 2017, a flock of a rare breed of Jacob’s Sheep arrived in Israel from western Canada. But after arriving in the Holy Land, the flock was unable to find a permanent home. Last year, the flock was taken under new management with the intention of maintaining the rare breed.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Despite the extraordinary efforts of the previous owners, Jenna and Gil Lewinsky, the flock dwindled from 119 to about 50 head.

TRENDING: America owes Donald Trump a 2nd term to finish the job

Read the full story ›