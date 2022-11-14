A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Jacob's Sheep arrive at 'House of God' in Israel

'There are only about 20,000 purebred in the world'

Published November 14, 2022
Published November 14, 2022 at 6:02pm
(Image by Elsemargriet from Pixabay)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- The flock of Jacob’s Sheep has arrived at the next stop in their journey home: Beit El, the house of God, the scene of Jacob’s prophetic dream of a ladder connecting heaven and earth. And for the first time, a pair of rams can now be viewed by the public.

In 2017, a flock of a rare breed of Jacob’s Sheep arrived in Israel from western Canada. But after arriving in the Holy Land, the flock was unable to find a permanent home. Last year, the flock was taken under new management with the intention of maintaining the rare breed.

Despite the extraordinary efforts of the previous owners, Jenna and Gil Lewinsky, the flock dwindled from 119 to about 50 head.

