Jewish groups call for removal of 'antisemitic' book sold on Amazon

By Bronson Winslow

Daily Caller News Foundation

Jewish groups have called on Amazon to remove an antisemitic book that allegedly denies the Holocaust, quotes Hitler and promotes the conspiracy that Jews controlled the slave trade.

The book, “HEBREWS TO NEGROES: WAKE UP BLACK AMERICA!” was written by Ronald Dalton Jr., and has caused many Jewish groups to call on Amazon to remove the book from the website. One group, StopAntisemitism, asked Amazon to remove the book before “another Jersey City massacre happens,” while also referencing the murder of Rabbi Yosef Neumann in 2019.

“Our recent Call to Action from the weekly mailer resulted in thousands of StopAntisemitism community members calling on Amazon to remove this grotesque antisemitic propoganda. This book and film violate Amazon’s own community guidelines for inflammatory content and the revisionist history that it promotes is offensive and dangerous. Adding a disclaimer is simply not adequate,” Liora Rez, Executive Director of StopAntisemitism, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Jersey City “massacre” was a shooting that took place in 2019 at a Kosher grocery store in New Jersey were six people were killed including the two suspects and one responding police officer. The suspect in the shooting was linked to the hate group Black Hebrew Israelites, The New York Times previously reported.

“I vehemently reject and condemn any forms of prejudice or hatred towards any person regardless of their race, religion, ethnicity, lineage, ancestry, or sex. As well as violence, racism, bullying, discrimination, blackjewphobia, and the misuse of the term ‘Anti-Semitism,'” author Dalton Jr. said in a press release.

The director of “Hebrews to Negroes” thanks Chappelle for mentioning the film during his SNL monologue. (The irony is that Chappelle didn’t actually say the title. He made fun of it by calling it “From Hebro to Negro.”) https://t.co/waOopH2YfF — Andrew Esensten (@esensten) November 14, 2022

“It is our collective duty to create a society where everyone has the same opportunities irrespective of their race, religion, ethnicity or sex. Freedom of speech and freedom of expression should not be seen as an “infringement”, but unfortunately based on what we have seen lately in the news, this is a sad reality in America. We definitely have more work to do to fix this,” he continued.

“HEBREWS TO NEGROES: WAKE UP BLACK AMERICA!” is the latest in a “long line of antisemitic screed,” and the books denial of the Holocaust “elevates it from hurtful fiction to some thing far, far worse,” Luke Moon, Deputy Director of The Philos Project, told the DCNF.

“That this monstrosity of a book could reach #6 on Amazon’s list is hard to imagine… and a sad indicator of the state of our culture. Simply banning it won’t stop the rise of this and other antisemitic ideologies, and Jews should not be alone in fighting them. Christians, and the Black community in particular, must take on that mission in a more relational and thoughtful way. This is precisely why we created Philos Black,” Moon continued.

Amazon and Dalton Jr. did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

