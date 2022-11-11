John Kerry spills the beans at U.N.'s COP17 meeting

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by LeoHohmann.com.]

By Leo Hohmann

The World Economic Forum’s climate change agenda was “modeled” after the effort to roll out vaccines during the COVID pandemic, revealed U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry during a COP27 panel discussion in Egypt on Tuesday.

That means Americans can look forward to high-pressure, coercive government tactics, and not only from the government, but from corporate elites.

Appearing alongside WEF President Børge Brende and various corporate executives, Kerry said it is urgent for the private sector to pair with governments to realize the goal of preventing the global temperature from rising and to save lives in the allegedly looming global climate crisis, Breitbart reported.

Kerry said in a speech before the panel:

“We have an enormous challenge before us to bring to scale new technologies and to harness the deeply capable capacity of private sector entrepreneurs in order to bring them to the table because without it, no government has enough money … We need everybody behind this.”

King Charles has made similar statements, that nations need to pool their resources and raise a trillion dollars to combat climate change.

Kerry further promoted the WEF’s launch of its First Movers Coalition, which he said was “needed to create demand signals in the market where they didn’t exist, which takes boldness, it takes courage from these executives who have made the decision to be a part of this.” That is, they want to artificially create demand where none exists for electric cars, fake meat grown in labs, replacing animal protein with crickets and other insects, and solar and wind power in place of reliable coal, natural gas and oil.

That’s not how capitalism works. But that’s what they’re going to try to force upon the world through ESGs and a Chinese point system that punishes those businesses and individuals who refuse to go along with the new system of government and corporate coercion.

Pope Francis has also called for replacing capitalism with a “new economic model” in the aftermath of COVID.

The Catholic News Agency reports that, in his general audience address of September 30 in the San Damaso Courtyard of the Vatican, the pope criticized capitalism, calling it “unfair” and “unsustainable”:

“And certainly we cannot expect the economic model that underlies unfair and unsustainable development to solve our problems. It has not and will not, because it cannot do so, even though some false prophets continue to promise the ‘trickle-down’ that never comes.”

The pope added: “You have heard yourselves, the theory of the glass: it is important that the glass is full, and then overflows to the poor and to others, and they receive wealth. But there is a phenomenon: The glass starts to fill up and when it is almost full it grows, it grows and it grows, and never overflows. We must be careful.”

According to the Independent Sentinel, Francis “wants the U.N. – the dictator’s club – to lead the world with this new system that sounds a lot like the World Economic Forum’s system.”

