Journalists get scolded for asking newly elected Fetterman questions

By Arjun Singh

Daily Caller News Foundation

An adviser to Democratic Pennsylvania Senator-elect John Fetterman admonished reporters Tuesday for the method in which they asked Fetterman questions.

“He is still recovering from a stroke and has lingering auditory processing challenges. The way Hill reporters are used to yelling questions at Senators will not work here,” wrote Rebecca Katz, a political strategist and adviser to Fetterman, on Twitter. Her tweet was in response to another by a Huffington Post reporter, Igor Bobic, who noted that Fetterman did not acknowledge his presence as he was shouting a question at him.

TRENDING: New York's $15 minimum wage leaves workers buying just $13 of goods

Katz’s remarks were criticized by reporters. “John Fetterman is not deaf. He does not wear hearing aides…are we to understand he cannot understand words being spoken to him?” wrote Stephen L. Miller, an editor at The Spectator, while the Independent’s Andrew Feinberg suggested “we use cue cards, ‘Love Actually’ style.”

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Will Democrat John Fetterman be avoiding the media as much as possible during his Senate term? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (8 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

Katz’s comments come amidst lingering questions over Fetterman’s health and fitness to serve in the Senate. Fetterman suffered a stroke on May 13, after he won the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic primary, and was hospitalized for nearly four months before resuming campaigning in August.

Attacks on Fetterman’s health by Republicans became a primary strategy on the campaign trail. Republican candidate Dr Mehmet Oz held a joint event with retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania on Sept. 30 calling for Fetterman to release his medical records in full, which he had declined to do.

These issues came to a head in the debate between Oz and Fetterman on Oct. 25, where Fetterman was visibly unable to respond to questions from the moderators and Oz, in an appearance widely criticized by Democrats. Polls after the debate showed Oz consistently leading Fetterman.

Fetterman later defeated Oz in the general election on Nov. 8. Mail-in ballots for the race, however, had begun being shipped to voters on Sept. 19, or 50 days before Election Day, per Pennsylvania law.

Fetterman’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!