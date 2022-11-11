A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Judge freezes Alex Jones' assets amid Sandy Hook case claims

Adds $473 million in penalties

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2022 at 7:42pm
Alex Jones (Video screenshot)

By Trevor Schakohl
Daily Caller News Foundation

A judge froze InfoWars host Alex Jones’ assets and ordered him and his company Free Speech Systems to pay $473 million for lying about the Sandy Hook school shooting, according to reports, adding to nearly $1 billion in payments already required.

A Connecticut jury ruled Oct. 12 that Jones and the company must pay over $960 million in damages to family members of victims in the 2012 shooting, along with an FBI agent, after Jones alleged the event was a hoax, according to ABC News. The judge in charge of the case, Barbara Bellis, ordered Jones Wednesday not to move any of his assets except to pay living expenses, Bloomberg reported, and instructed him and Free Speech Systems to pay a further $473 million in damages payments Thursday, according to The Associated Press.

Jones claimed Thursday to only have a “couple hundred thousand dollars” in his savings account, and has expressed intentions to appeal the rulings against him, the outlet reported.

Adam Lanza murdered 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012 after killing his mother the same day. Nine victims’ families reached a $73 million settlement in February with Remington Arms, which manufactured the gun Lanza used, the AP reported.

A Texas jury ordered Jones in August to pay a 6-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim’s family $4.1 million in the lawsuit against him for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Are the claims against Alex Jones punitive?

Attorneys announced Oct. 12 that Jones would enter into bankruptcy mediation with his company, which filed for bankruptcy in July, Bloomberg Law reported.

Jones’ attorney Shelby A. Jordan did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







