Kari Lake files 1st lawsuit asking Maricopa County to prove election integrity

Has vocally cast doubts regarding her loss to Democratic challenger

Published November 25, 2022 at 6:00pm
Published November 25, 2022 at 6:00pm
Arizona Republican Kari Lake on Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (Video screenshot)

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit against Maricopa County over its administration of the midterm elections.

Lake, who has vocally cast doubts regarding her loss to Democratic challenger Katie Hobbs, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Arizona Superior Court. In it, she is suing Stephen Richer, the Maricopa County recorder, and other officials.

Lake is asking the court to require that the officials produce records on how they conducted the midterm elections. “Given instances of misprinted ballots, the commingling of counted and uncounted ballots, and long lines discouraging people from voting, as demonstrated in the attached declarations, these records are necessary for Plaintiff to determine the full extent of the problems identified and their impacts on electors,” the suit reads.

