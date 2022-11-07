Kari Lake's office shut down indefinitely as FBI probes 'terroristic' powder attack

The FBI is investigating what the Kari Lake campaign is calling a "terroristic attack" against the Republican candidate for Arizona governor after white powder in two envelopes and "threatening" messages were placed at her campaign offices in Phoenix Saturday night.

The Daily Mail reports law enforcement spent seven hours at Lake's offices from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, in what her campaign terms a "terroristic attack, trying to intimidate Kari and the campaign staff."

A source familiar with the campaign told DailyMail.com: "Yesterday, one of Kari's staffers opened up an envelope that had a suspicious white powder in it and had a letter in there with a bunch of vulgarities and ranting and raving about Kari.

"The employee then noticed second package that was exactly like the first one she had opened and she reported it."

TRENDING: Extend 'pandemic amnesty'? The answer is NO

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

The bomb squad and a hazmat team also responded, the substance was taken away by the FBI for analysis.

Jack Posobiec, a senior editor at HumanEvents.com and veteran Navy intel officer, went to Lake's offices which were closed on Sunday, and posted a video update of the situation.

"One staffer is currently under medical supervision and the rest of the staff is being checked out make sure that they're OK, they they don't develop any symptoms," Posobiec said.

Will Kari Lake win the governorship in Arizona? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (330 Votes) 0% (1 Votes)

"This office right here, right behind me is shut down now, and I'm told it may be shut down for the rest -- not only of the campaign, the rest of the year, but obviously going forward."

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

"We've seen in the last few weeks, a Republican candidate's family being shot at while his children were sleeping. We've seen this attack happen against Kari Lake," Posobiec added, urging Republican Gov. Doug Ducey to set up a security detail for Lake "immediately."

"We need to shut down all of this. We need to find out who sent those packages, and we need to make sure that we calm down everything that's going on. Every single one of these people needs to be behind bars immediately. Immediately, because there's a lot of interests out there, whether this just be some leftist nut-job weirdo, or whether its something more. Because's there's a lot of people that don't want Kari Lake to get in office. There's a lot of people that don't want Republicans in office. Because they want business as usual. They want to keep the business going across the border and they know people like Kari Lake are going to shut it down. The money laundering, the human trafficking, it's all gonna be shut down. That's what they're trying to stop. That's why they're coming after Kari Lake."

UPDATE: I have just arrived to the Kari Lake office in Phoenix shutdown after a possible deadly incident last night, FBI and bomb squad responded pic.twitter.com/X6D2vDp4p5 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 6, 2022

"Prayers up for Kari Lake. We need to protect her," he concluded.

The Phoenix Police Department is also investigating, with Sgt. Phil Krynsky telling the Mail:

"Officers responded to a found property call at an office building near 40th Street and Camelback Road. When officers arrived they learned there were suspicious items located inside the mail. Additional resources responded to collect the items and secure the area. There have been no reports of injury and the investigation remains active."

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Lake, a former TV news reporter endorsed by former President Donald Trump as well as actor and WND columnist Chuck Norris in this Tuesday's election, is in a high-profile race against Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs.

Lake's campaign released a statement on the incident, saying in full: "Yesterday, a member of the Kari Lake staff opened an envelope delivered to our campaign office that contained suspicious white powder. It was one of two envelopes that were confiscated by law enforcement and sent to professionals at Quantico for examination, and we are awaiting details. The staff member is currently under medical supervision. Just two days before Election Day, our campaign headquarters remains shut down. We look forward to law enforcement completing their investigation as quickly as possible. Rest assured, we are taking this security threat incredibly seriously and we are thankful for the Phoenix PD, FBI, first responders, bomb squad, and HazMat crews that responded to this incident. In the meantime, know that our resolve has never been higher and we cannot be intimidated. We continue to push full speed ahead to win this election on Tuesday."

Hobbs also released a statement, indicating: "The reported incident at Kari Lake's campaign office is incredibly concerning and I am thankful that she and her staff were not harmed. Political violence, threats, or intimidation have no place in our democracy. I strongly condemn this threatening behavior directed at Lake and her staff."

FACT: The only person the Media fears more than @KariLake is @ChuckNorris. pic.twitter.com/4eqqiLNem0 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 6, 2022

Ironically, Hobbs' own campaign headquarters in Phoenix was broken into last Tuesday, and Hobbs initially suggested Lake's team and her rhetoric were possibly the cause.

Lake called it "Jussie Smollett Part Two," suggesting Hobbs was embellishing or perhaps even faking the incident to divert attention from super-thin poll margins.

The suspect, it turns out, was an illegal alien from Portugal, 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos.

Is the news we hear every day actually broadcasting messages from God? The answer is an absolute yes! Find out how!

Follow Joe on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews

EDITOR'S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal "Soros district attorneys" who have transformed America's most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, "defunding the police," devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he's "some kind of god," obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: "If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…" "It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out." "You know, in my personal capacity I'm not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I've very much self-centered." "I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact." "Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it."

Except he hasn't "escaped it." Not only is Soros totally mad, but he's imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in "THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE'S 'GOD': Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!