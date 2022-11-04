A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Keeping daylight saving time year-round would prevent deer deaths, driving injuries

An estimated 36,000 animals would not be killed, 33 human deaths would not happen

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 4, 2022 at 6:58pm
(STUDY FINDS) – With Americans setting their clocks back in November as daylight saving time ends, a new report finds the annual clock-changing practice will likely cost thousands of deer their lives and injure thousands of drivers. Researchers from the University of Washington say ending the practice once and for all — and making DST permanent — would significantly cut down on the number of deer-vehicle collisions nationwide.

Researchers Calum Cunningham and Laura Prugh found that permanently adopting daylight saving time — meaning Americans would never change their clocks again after springing forward in March — would save over 36,000 deer each year. Their estimates show that permanent DST would also prevent 33 human deaths and over 2,000 injuries. This would lead to a savings of roughly $1.19 billion resulting from damage and injuries.

Making DST permanent would mean the skies over the U.S. stay brighter later into the evening. Currently, there are approximately 2.1 million deer-vehicle collisions across the U.S. each year. These accidents kill 440 people, cause roughly 59,000 injuries, and cost drivers more than $10 billion annually.

Read the full story ›

