Keeping daylight saving time year-round would prevent deer deaths, driving injuries

(STUDY FINDS) – With Americans setting their clocks back in November as daylight saving time ends, a new report finds the annual clock-changing practice will likely cost thousands of deer their lives and injure thousands of drivers. Researchers from the University of Washington say ending the practice once and for all — and making DST permanent — would significantly cut down on the number of deer-vehicle collisions nationwide.

Researchers Calum Cunningham and Laura Prugh found that permanently adopting daylight saving time — meaning Americans would never change their clocks again after springing forward in March — would save over 36,000 deer each year. Their estimates show that permanent DST would also prevent 33 human deaths and over 2,000 injuries. This would lead to a savings of roughly $1.19 billion resulting from damage and injuries.

Making DST permanent would mean the skies over the U.S. stay brighter later into the evening. Currently, there are approximately 2.1 million deer-vehicle collisions across the U.S. each year. These accidents kill 440 people, cause roughly 59,000 injuries, and cost drivers more than $10 billion annually.

