'Landmark law' passed guaranteeing right to kosher slaughter

(JEWISH TELEGRAPHIC AGENCY) -- Romanian authorities adopted a law on Thursday that recognizes and gives specific protection to shechitah, or kosher ritual slaughter of animals, the Conference of European Rabbis said in a statement, hailing the move as a “landmark” example for other countries in Europe.

The new legislation passed by the Romanian parliament comes roughly a year after the Court of the European Union upheld bans on both the Muslim and Jewish traditional methods of slaughtering animals for food in two Belgian states.

Jewish leaders and organizations decried the ruling, which the Israeli ambassador in Belgium called “catastrophic and a blow to Jewish life in Europe.” They have worked to lobby the European Union for protections and were heartened last month after the EU convened Muslim and Jewish leaders for the first time to discuss ritual meat production.

