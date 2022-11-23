A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Largest U.S. kosher food bank feeding 135,000 people in need on Thanksgiving

'Everything from turkey to the stuffing to the fruits and vegetables has gone up because of inflation'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 23, 2022 at 4:16pm
(Pixabay)

(JERUSALEM POST) -- WASHINGTON – David Greenfield, CEO of the Met Council has a busy schedule ahead of Thanksgiving. His food bank – the biggest Kosher food bank in the US – is in a run to serve 135,000 people in need ahead of Thanksgiving.

Greenfield’s organization is providing Kosher food to 101 food pantries, mostly around New York and New Jersey’s Jewish communities. The combination of a slowing economy, rising inflation and massive layoffs, he said, are making grocery shopping this holiday much harder for families.

“in the past year, the cost of a typical Thanksgiving dinner has gone up 26%,” said Greenfield. An average turkey was approximately $21 last year. This year it's approximately $30.”

