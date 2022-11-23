A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Laughing' Walmart manager opens fire in break room in 'targeted' rampage

At least 7 dead, 4 hospitalized

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 23, 2022 at 9:50am
The scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, on Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022. (Video screenshot courtesy WAVY-TV)

(DAILY MAIL) -- A Walmart manager killed six people at his store in Chesapeake, Virginia, last night before shooting himself dead in a pre-Thanksgiving rampage that witnesses say was a targeted attack on his colleagues.

The suspect has not yet been named. He opened fire in the break room of the store in Sam's Circle at 10.10pm on Tuesday night while shoppers were carrying out last minute Thanksgiving errands.

By 10.16pm, when the first cops entered the store, the gunman was dead. Police confirmed on Wednesday that he died from a self-inflicted wound.

Read the full story ›

