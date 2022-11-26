A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsTHE SWAMP
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Liberal outlet makes 'racist' claim about Georgia runoff elections

Designed to 'keep black candidates out of office'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 26, 2022 at 6:07pm
Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – A segment on MSNBC’s "Velshi" discussed the alleged "deeply racist origins" of Georgia’s runoff elections, which were created to "keep Black candidates out of office."

MSNBC News correspondent Priscilla Thompson presented the report during Saturday's episode of the show, speaking to historians claiming that enshrining runoff elections into Georgia law was a way for White candidates to consolidate their voter bases and more easily defeat Black candidates in major state elections.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Though both candidates in the latest Georgia runoff, the tight U.S. Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and his opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., are Black, an historian noted that no Black candidate has been elected to a state executive office in Georgia history, supposedly a testament to the electoral system's racist origin.

TRENDING: 9 pieces of good news for which to be thankful

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Gettr GettrShare Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Liberal outlet makes 'racist' claim about Georgia runoff elections
Here are the 42 Biden administration officials House Republicans have put on notice
Newsom insists he will not challenge Biden in 2024 despite speculation
House GOP leadership rejects 6 of 8 rules changes sought by conservatives
Police prevent 'mass casualty' event after stopping woman from driving car through 5K route
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×