Liberal outlet makes 'racist' claim about Georgia runoff elections

(FOX NEWS) – A segment on MSNBC’s "Velshi" discussed the alleged "deeply racist origins" of Georgia’s runoff elections, which were created to "keep Black candidates out of office."

MSNBC News correspondent Priscilla Thompson presented the report during Saturday's episode of the show, speaking to historians claiming that enshrining runoff elections into Georgia law was a way for White candidates to consolidate their voter bases and more easily defeat Black candidates in major state elections.

Though both candidates in the latest Georgia runoff, the tight U.S. Senate race between Republican Herschel Walker and his opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., are Black, an historian noted that no Black candidate has been elected to a state executive office in Georgia history, supposedly a testament to the electoral system's racist origin.

