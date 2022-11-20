'Look inward and change': Republican Lauren Boebert scorched over Colorado Springs shooting

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York criticized Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, an outspoken gun-rights advocate, due to a shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ bar.

A gunman killed five people and 18 others suffered injuries at a Colorado Springs bar Saturday night before two people tackled the gunman and held him until police arrived, CNN reported. At least two people were in critical condition at one local hospital.

TRENDING: Constantine's impact on Christianity and the Sabbath

“@laurenboebert you have played a major role in elevating anti-LGBT+ hate rhetoric and anti-trans lies while spending your time in Congress blocking even the most common sense gun safety laws,” Ocasio-Cortez posted on Twitter.

“You don’t get to ‘thoughts and prayers’ your way out of this,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “Look inward and change.”

.@laurenboebert you have played a major role in elevating anti-LGBT+ hate rhetoric and anti-trans lies while spending your time in Congress blocking even the most common sense gun safety laws. You don’t get to “thoughts and prayers” your way out of this. Look inward and change. https://t.co/mxt6wFMVEv — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 20, 2022

Is AOC by any means right in this case? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (1 Votes) 100% (333 Votes)

Boebert, one of the most conservative members of the House of Representatives who narrowly won re-election, tweeted her sympathies after the “absolutely awful” shooting.

The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful. This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 20, 2022

“The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful,” Boebert said. “This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly.”

Critics of Boebert highlighted a June 6 tweet where the Colorado representative criticized taking children to drag shows, some of which have seen drag queens dance to music with explicit lyrics.

“Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars,” Boebert tweeted.

Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) June 6, 2022

Boebert rose to prominence when she confronted then-Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who was calling for a ban on certain semi-automatic rifles, at a September 2019 town hall. She later defeated then-Republican Rep. Scott Tipton in a June 30, 2020 primary election en route to winning her first term in the House of Representatives.

The Boeberts have your six, @RepThomasMassie! (No spare ammo for you, though) pic.twitter.com/EnDYuXaHDF — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 8, 2021

Boebert did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!