A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Politics U.S.WEAPONS OF CHOICE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Look inward and change': Republican Lauren Boebert scorched over Colorado Springs shooting

'You don't get to 'thoughts and prayers' your way out of this'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 20, 2022 at 6:32pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. (Official portrait)

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo. (Official portrait)

By Harold Hutchison
Daily Caller News Foundation

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York criticized Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, an outspoken gun-rights advocate, due to a shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ bar.

A gunman killed five people and 18 others suffered injuries at a Colorado Springs bar Saturday night before two people tackled the gunman and held him until police arrived, CNN reported. At least two people were in critical condition at one local hospital.

TRENDING: Constantine's impact on Christianity and the Sabbath

“@laurenboebert you have played a major role in elevating anti-LGBT+ hate rhetoric and anti-trans lies while spending your time in Congress blocking even the most common sense gun safety laws,” Ocasio-Cortez posted on Twitter.

“You don’t get to ‘thoughts and prayers’ your way out of this,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “Look inward and change.”

Is AOC by any means right in this case?

Boebert, one of the most conservative members of the House of Representatives who narrowly won re-election, tweeted her sympathies after the “absolutely awful” shooting.

“The news out of Colorado Springs is absolutely awful,” Boebert said. “This morning the victims & their families are in my prayers. This lawless violence needs to end and end quickly.”

Critics of Boebert highlighted a June 6 tweet where the Colorado representative criticized taking children to drag shows, some of which have seen drag queens dance to music with explicit lyrics.

“Take your children to CHURCH, not drag bars,” Boebert tweeted.

Boebert rose to prominence when she confronted then-Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who was calling for a ban on certain semi-automatic rifles, at a September 2019 town hall. She later defeated then-Republican Rep. Scott Tipton in a June 30, 2020 primary election en route to winning her first term in the House of Representatives.

Boebert did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







WATCH: Pastor Andrew Brunson in 'spiritually profound' event
'Look inward and change': Republican Lauren Boebert scorched over Colorado Springs shooting
Bill Maher guest calls for phone and social-media ban for teens
Special counsel investigating Trump was key figure in IRS targeting scandal
State medical association appoints radical abortion promoter as chief of staff
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×