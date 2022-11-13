Look how many babies already saved by dumping Roe

A new report estimates that the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which threw out the faulty reasoning in 1973's Roe v. Wade decision that created a federal right to abortion, already has saved 10,000 lives.

Ciaran Kelly, deputy director of the Christian Institute, had predicted when the Dobbs decision was announced in June that, "In the generations to come there'll be hundreds of thousands, even millions of people, that look back and realize that they owe their lives to this moment."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"We are celebrating the fact that at least 10,000 babies have a chance at life," said Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America.

TRENDING: Battleground state county begins audit after botched ballot counting continues

The Christian Institute cited a report from #WeCount, a "pro-abortion Society of Family Planning" division, that said there were 10,670 fewer abortions in the two months following the court's decision.

"#WeCount calculated the total figure based on statistics sent in by clinics responsible for approximately 82% of all abortions carried out in the U.S.," the report said.

"Comparing data from April 2022 – which researchers used as their baseline – with data from August 2022, #WeCount found a 6% decrease in the number of abortions nationally. States that had increased safeguards for the unborn saw numbers fall from '8,500 abortions in April, before the decision, to 460 abortions in August 2022', it reported," the institute said.

The abortion-promoting organization admitted its figures were based on "incomplete information," and it pledged to continue to monitor and report on abortions.

Will Democrats ever succeed in codifying abortion into law nationally? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 13% (2 Votes) 87% (13 Votes)

The #WeCount document lamented that states, after the Dobbs ruling that gave oversight of abortion back to state legislatures, actually began imposing abortion limits.

Some states, in fact, moved the other direction, like Colorado, which embedded in its state legal structure the right to abortion at any time. It accomplished that partly by simply declaring that the unborn in Colorado have no rights.

Ever.

In fact, #WeCount cited Colorado as one of the states with the "largest percent increases in abortions between April and August." It's abortion trafficking rose 33%, while in North Carolina it rose 37% and in Kansas 36%.

#WeCount pointed out that those wanting to terminate their unborn children now often must travel to a location where that killing remains legal.

And it warns, "Traveling for abortion care is associated with heavy burdens, including delays to care and increased cost, both financial and social; those who are unable to overcome these burdens are left to carry pregnancies to term. As facilities in some states closed in the months both before and after Dobbs, facilities in other states that remain open may struggle to serve the relatively higher number of patients, resulting in longer wait times. The burdens of travel, cost, and time are experienced inequitably: people who have low incomes, who must travel further, and who experience other intersecting forms of structural oppression will experience more difficulties in obtaining care both in- and out-of-state."

That report noted that abortion was "completely unavailable" in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

"Those who are unable to overcome travel barriers are likely those with the fewest socioeconomic resources; even small declines in the abortion rate still translate into enormous life impacts for those affected. Highly vulnerable people who are unable to travel include: young people, incarcerated people or people on parole with travel limitations, and immigrants. Additionally, people who care for small children or the elderly and those who cannot take time off of work may find it impossible to travel out of state for abortion care," the report warned.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

A new report estimates that the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which threw out the faulty reasoning in 1973's Roe v. Wade decision that created a federal right to abortion, already has saved 10,000 lives.

Ciaran Kelly, deputy director of the Christian Institute, had predicted when the Dobbs decision was announced in June that, "In the generations to come there'll be hundreds of thousands, even millions of people, that look back and realize that they owe their lives to this moment."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

"We are celebrating the fact that at least 10,000 babies have a chance at life," said Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America.

The Christian Institute cited a report from #WeCount, a "pro-abortion Society of Family Planning" division, that said there were 10,670 fewer abortions in the two months following the court's decision.

"#WeCount calculated the total figure based on statistics sent in by clinics responsible for approximately 82% of all abortions carried out in the U.S.," the report said.

"Comparing data from April 2022 – which researchers used as their baseline – with data from August 2022, #WeCount found a 6% decrease in the number of abortions nationally. States that had increased safeguards for the unborn saw numbers fall from '8,500 abortions in April, before the decision, to 460 abortions in August 2022', it reported," the institute said.

The organization admitted its figures were based on "incomplete information," and it pledged to continue to monitor and report on abortions.

The #WeCount document lamented that states, after the Dobbs ruling that gave oversight of abortion back to state legislatures, actually began imposing abortion limits.

Some states, in fact, move the other direction, like Colorado, which embedded in its state legal structure the right to abortion at any time. It accomplished partly by simply declaring that the unborn in Colorado have no rights.

Ever.

In fact, #WeCount cited Colorado as one of the states with the "largest percent increases in abortions between April and August. It's abortion trafficking rose 33%, while in North Carolina it rose 37% and in Kansas 36%.

#WeCount pointed out that those wanting to terminate their unborn children now often must travel to a location where that killing remains legal.

And it warns, "Traveling for abortion care is associated with heavy burdens, including delays to care and increased cost, both financial and social; those who are unable to overcome these burdens are left to carry pregnancies to term. As facilities in some states closed in the months both before and after Dobbs, facilities in other states that remain open may struggle to serve the relatively higher number of patients, resulting in longer wait times. The burdens of travel, cost, and time are experienced inequitably: people who have low incomes, who must travel further, and who experience other intersecting forms of structural oppression will experience more difficulties in obtaining care both in- and out-of-state."

That report noted thate abortion was "completely unavailable" in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

"Those who are unable to overcome travel barriers are likely those with the fewest socioeconomic resources; even small declines in the abortion rate still translate into enormous life impacts for those affected. Highly vulnerable people who are unable to travel include: young people, incarcerated people or people on parole with travel limitations, and immigrants. Additionally, people who care for small children or the elderly and those who cannot take time off of work may find it impossible to travel out of state for abortion care," the report warned.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!