They love the cover-up: Biden's HHS wants mask mandates back

Those COVID masks may be coming back. Even mask mandates soon could be appearing.

That's according to a new report from Joe Biden's Department of Health and Human Services.

It's all because of "long COVID," which the Centers for Disease Control says includes "long-term effects" from the COVID-19 infection, which apparently came out of a Chinese lab that works to make viruses more dangerous and spread around the globe in 2020, killing millions.

"People call post-COVID conditions by many names, including: long COVID, long-haul COVID, post-acute COVID-19, post-acute sequelae of SARS CoV-2 infection (PASC), long-term effects of COVID, and chronic COVID," the CDC explains.

TRENDING: Woke alert: Top universities are fleeing high-profile ranking system

Those conditions can last weeks, months, or longer and even can be considered a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Fox News reports the HHS report suggests masking and social distancing should be encouraged or even mandated once more in public.

Fox reported, "The report, commissioned by HHS and produced by research agency Coforma, calls for a broad range of government policies to help people who continue to deal with the lingering effects of COVID. Those policies include an awareness campaign, funding for long COVID support groups, financial support for students and workers, and new health benefits for COVID victims."

Will you abide by any new government mask mandate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 100% (9 Votes)

Further, Fox confirmed, "Reinstating a mask mandate may be the most controversial recommendation in the report, which says ending that mandate in late 2021 and 2022 is making it harder for people with long COVID."

The report charged that, "The lifting of mask mandates and indifferent attitude toward masking and social distancing typical in many public and private places further isolates people with Long COVID."

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

So, it said, those making policy should "encourage or mandate policies and protocols regarding masking and social distancing in public spaces."

The advice conflicts with Biden's statement of act in September that the "pandemic is over."

But despite that statement, his administration continues to ask for more and more money – and well as demanding policies – that were used to fight COVID.

Just last week, Biden's White House demanded another $10 billion to spend on COVID projects.

The report also cited several areas where Biden likely will want to use much more tax money: "expanded mental and behavioral health care for people with long COVID," "revised federal and state policies to make sure companies and schools provide needed support for those with long COVID," and "vaccine promotion."

That's even though vaccines now are known to trigger side effects up to and including death.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Leftwing billionaire George Soros bankrolls everything evil – most recently the 75 pro-criminal “Soros district attorneys” who have transformed America’s most dynamic cities into degraded, crime-infested hellscapes of skyrocketing violent crime. Soros also funds drug legalization, euthanasia, open borders, globalism, Black Lives Matter, “defunding the police,” devaluing America's currency and destroying her sovereignty. But why?

Whistleblower magazine reveals and explores the stunning truth: Soros, an atheist, literally says he’s “some kind of god,” obsessed with re-creating the world in his image. Here are a few actual quotes from Soros: “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood…” “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.” “You know, in my personal capacity I’m not actually a selfless philanthropic person. I’ve very much self-centered.” “I am kind of a nut who wants to have an impact.” “Next to my fantasies about being God, I also have very strong fantasies of being mad. … I have a lot of madness in my family. So far I have escaped it.”

Except he hasn’t “escaped it.” Not only is Soros totally mad, but he’s imposing his insanity on America. See Soros and the leftwing world he has created and funded as never before in “THE BILLIONAIRE WHO THINKS HE’S ‘GOD’: Why George Soros is obsessed with destroying America.”

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!