Luxury fashion brand used 5-year-olds to advertise sex-bondage teddy bears

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga came under fire last week for a series of sexually suggestive ads featuring young child models.

Children who appeared to be about five years old held teddy bears that were dressed in bondage outfits in a Balenciaga photoshoot, according to screenshots shared by several prominent Twitter accounts. The brand also photographed a purse on a desk with a court decision about child pornography featured conspicuously in the background.

the brand “Balenciaga” just did a uh….. interesting… photoshoot for their new products recently which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about ‘virtual child porn’ normal stuff pic.twitter.com/zjMN5WhZ0s — shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 21, 2022

One child stood on a couch while holding a purple teddy bear which was dressed in a bondage outfit, including leather straps wrapped around its neck connected to ruffled thigh straps, according to online screenshots. In another photo, a different child stood in front of a table of Balenciaga merchandise holding another bondage teddy bear; this stuffed animal wore a mesh shirt, had leather straps tied around its ankles and wrists along with a choker around its neck with a metal padlock attached. This bear also appeared to have dyed fur like that of a black eye.

One photo displays a Balenciaga purse on a crowded desk with a legal document peeking out from a pile of papers. The document references Ashcroft v. Free Speech Coalition, a Supreme Court case involving child pornography.

The photos drew fierce criticism on social media, with users writing “get away from the children. Stop normalizing pedos” and “This is child exploitation.”

All of the brand’s Instagram posts from before the firestorm over their recent ads have been deleted; the brand currently has nine posts, all uploaded Monday.

Balenciaga did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

