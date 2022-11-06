A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Major Bethlehem church to be powered by solar energy

Pope Francis urging caring for creation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 6, 2022 at 4:25pm
(Image by Alex Csiki from Pixabay)

(ISRAEL365 NEWS) -- Photovoltaic solar panels were installed at St. Catherine’s Covenant and Church in Bethlehem last week.

The panels were installed under the oversight of Brother Francesco Patton, Custos of the Holy Land.

"The importance of this project lies in the fact that it is a pioneering environmental project," said Patton. "It is in line with what Pope Francis says in his encyclical 'praise be to you' about caring for creation."

WND News Services
