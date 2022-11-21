Major network abandons Twitter for 48 hours, then rushes back to serious mocking

(FOX NEWS) -- Elon Musk poked fun at CBS for returning to Twitter after less than a 48-hour hiatus due to "uncertainty" with the platform under his management.

Two days after the major news network said it would suspend all Twitter usage, CBS announced that it will resume activity Sunday as it continues to monitor "security concerns" they have with the platform since the billionaire Tesla CEO took over the company.

"After pausing for much of the weekend to assess the security concerns, CBS News and Stations is resuming its activity on Twitter as we continue to monitor the situation," the CBS News Public Relations team wrote on Twitter.

