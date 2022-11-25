A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Major university's 'Problem of Whiteness' class sparks controversy

Sophomore was labeled 'cyberterrorist' for voicing concerns on social media

Published November 25, 2022 at 1:10pm
Published November 25, 2022 at 1:10pm
(FOX NEWS) – A University of Chicago course focusing on the "problem of Whiteness" sparked outrage on social media after one of the university's students took to Twitter to share his concerns.

"Since I began college a year ago, I’ve documented all the anti-white hatred I’ve seen on campus. Without a doubt, this is the most egregious example," sophomore Daniel Schmidt tweeted on Nov. 1.

The course was set to "[examine] the problem of whiteness through an anthropological lens, drawing from classic and contemporary works of critical race theory," according to the course description.

×