Majority of Hispanic voters want gov't to do more to enforce immigration laws

(DAILY SIGNAL) – Hispanic voters say the U.S. government should do more to enforce immigration laws, according to new polling data.

An exit poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports and NumbersUSA found that more than half of Hispanics who voted in the 2022 midterm elections agree that the government isn’t doing enough to reduce illegal immigration.

The survey asked Hispanic voters if the government is doing “too much” or “too little” to “reduce illegal border crossings and visitor overstays.” Among the 515 respondents, 57% said “too little,” while just 16% said “too much,” 17% said “about right,” and 11% said they weren’t sure.

