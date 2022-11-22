Man accused of killing and dismembering woman in 'satanic sacrifice'

(LAW AND CRIME) -- A 26-year-old Texas man was arrested this week for allegedly killing a 36-year-old woman by bashing her head in with a rock and then dismembering her as part of a sacrifice. Ethan Kyle Myers was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with evading arrest and murder in the death of Sarah Hopson, authorities say.

Two others, Allen Price and Teresa Louviere, were also arrested in connection to Hopson’s death and charged with one count each of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse, jail records show.

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 13 responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual at a home located in the 3600 block of Country Road in Joaquin. Upon entering the residence, first responders on the scene discovered Hopson’s lifeless body inside, SCSO Public Relations Officer Leah Chase said in a press release.

