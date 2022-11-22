A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Faith U.S.WND CRIME
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Man accused of killing and dismembering woman in 'satanic sacrifice'

'All of her fingers and toes had been removed along with both of her ears'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 21, 2022 at 7:57pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Ethan Kyle Myers (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Ethan Kyle Myers (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

(LAW AND CRIME) -- A 26-year-old Texas man was arrested this week for allegedly killing a 36-year-old woman by bashing her head in with a rock and then dismembering her as part of a sacrifice. Ethan Kyle Myers was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with evading arrest and murder in the death of Sarah Hopson, authorities say.

Two others, Allen Price and Teresa Louviere, were also arrested in connection to Hopson’s death and charged with one count each of tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse, jail records show.

WND is now on Trump's Truth Social! Follow us @WNDNews

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 13 responded to a request for a welfare check on an individual at a home located in the 3600 block of Country Road in Joaquin. Upon entering the residence, first responders on the scene discovered Hopson’s lifeless body inside, SCSO Public Relations Officer Leah Chase said in a press release.

TRENDING: WATCH: Man caught on camera firebombing pregnancy center

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







TV actress dead at 47: 'She was definitely a fighter'
Man accused of killing and dismembering woman in 'satanic sacrifice'
Car plows into Apple Store killing at least 1, seriously injuring 19
Trump now more than ever
Publisher of new Bob Dylan book admits 'hand-signed' copies were faked
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×