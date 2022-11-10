A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Man sent to prison for 6 months for serving snacks at club during lockdown

Judge cited 'anti-establishment' attitude as a factor

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published November 10, 2022 at 5:37pm
Mince pies (Pixabay)

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A 72-year-old man has been sentenced to six months in prison for the crime of serving mince pies with wine at his shooting club in 2020 while the area was under a lockdown.

The BBC reports that “Maurice Snelling broke tier three restrictions at Cloudside Shooting Grounds in 2020,” by allowing people to sit in at his premises rather than take away.

Mr. Snelling pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, but argued that his club was in an area where restrictions stated visitors could sit inside and consume drinks if they were accompanied by food.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
