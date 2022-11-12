Man squatted in university dorms, posed as student for 10 months

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Stanford University recently removed from the basement of a campus housing unit an Alabama man who had pretended to be a student and lived in the dorms for 10 months.

William Curry, from Birmingham, described himself as “pre-med at Stanford University” and completing a “Bachelor of medicine – Bachelor of Surgery – MBBS, Neuroscience,” according to his LinkedIn profile.

Curry (pictured) also listed “Stanford 25’” and “@CokeScholars” on his Instagram page, referring to the Coca-Cola Scholars foundation. The charity offers $20,000 college scholarships to “young people who are creating positive change in their communities and around the world,” according to its website.

