EducationCRIME AND PUNISHMENT
Man squatted in university dorms, posed as student for 10 months

Resident assistants reportedly let him into buildings on multiple occasions

Published November 12, 2022 at 1:30pm
College dorm room

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Stanford University recently removed from the basement of a campus housing unit an Alabama man who had pretended to be a student and lived in the dorms for 10 months.

William Curry, from Birmingham, described himself as “pre-med at Stanford University” and completing a “Bachelor of medicine – Bachelor of Surgery – MBBS, Neuroscience,” according to his LinkedIn profile.

Curry (pictured) also listed “Stanford 25’” and “@CokeScholars” on his Instagram page, referring to the Coca-Cola Scholars foundation. The charity offers $20,000 college scholarships to “young people who are creating positive change in their communities and around the world,” according to its website.

Read the full story ›

